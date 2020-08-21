Goose View: The Official JBAB Podcast: Talking race with CMSgt Christy L. Peterson

Goose View arose as a way to connect what's happening from the purview of the command team to all of the service members, civilians, retirees and their families who work, live and play on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling. In the inaugural Goose View, Col. Mike "Goose" Zuhlsdorf and Chief Master Sgt. Christy "Goose Chief" Peterson sit down for a candid discussion on race, diversity and inclusion.