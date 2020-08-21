Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Goose View: The Official JBAB Podcast: Talking race with CMSgt Christy L. Peterson

    WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES

    08.21.2020

    Audio by Abigail Meyer 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    Goose View arose as a way to connect what's happening from the purview of the command team to all of the service members, civilians, retirees and their families who work, live and play on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling. In the inaugural Goose View, Col. Mike "Goose" Zuhlsdorf and Chief Master Sgt. Christy "Goose Chief" Peterson sit down for a candid discussion on race, diversity and inclusion.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Goose View: The Official JBAB Podcast: Talking race with CMSgt Christy L. Peterson, by Abigail Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

