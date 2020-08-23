Maj. Gen. Patrick C. Higby, director of DevOps and Lethality, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics, discusses his mission and responsibilities and the roles of DevOps, cyber resiliency and diversity in increasing Air Force readiness and lethality.
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2020 19:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64119
|Filename:
|2008/DOD_107956601.mp3
|Length:
|01:04:31
|Artist
|Airman Magazine
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|6
This work, At Altitude - Maj. Gen. Patrick C. Higby, by Joseph Eddins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT