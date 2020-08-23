Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    At Altitude - Maj. Gen. Patrick C. Higby

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2020

    Audio by Joseph Eddins  

    Airman Magazine   

    Maj. Gen. Patrick C. Higby, director of DevOps and Lethality, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics, discusses his mission and responsibilities and the roles of DevOps, cyber resiliency and diversity in increasing Air Force readiness and lethality.

    AUDIO INFO

    Red Horse
    Podcast
    Airman Magazine
    Technology
    Tyndall
    Industry Day
    Agile Acquisition
    DevOps
    Pitch Day
    Base of the Future
    Faster and Smarter
    Speed of Relevance

