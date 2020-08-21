Coast Guard searches for overdue boat with 8 people aboard

This audio is the urgent marine information bulletin being broadcasted over VHF Ch. 16 alerting mariners to keep a look out for 8 people on a boat with a white sail, Aug. 21 2020, Key West, Florida. The boat left Cuba Aug. 15 heading to South Florida. (U.S. Coast Guard audio)
