    Coast Guard searches for overdue boat with 8 people aboard

    FL, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2020

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    This audio is the urgent marine information bulletin being broadcasted over VHF Ch. 16 alerting mariners to keep a look out for 8 people on a boat with a white sail, Aug. 21 2020, Key West, Florida. The boat left Cuba Aug. 15 heading to South Florida. (U.S. Coast Guard audio)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 10:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64112
    Filename: 2008/DOD_107954256.mp3
    Length: 00:00:39
    Year 2020
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard searches for overdue boat with 8 people aboard, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SAR
    search and rescue
    Coast Guard
    overdue
    7th district
    ch. 16

