Date Taken: 08.14.2020 Date Posted: 08.21.2020 20:34 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 64108 Filename: 2008/DOD_107953493.mp3 Length: 00:01:00 Year 2020 Genre Blues Location: LONDONDERRY, NH, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, A Change of Command, but Continued Excellence for the 362nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, by SSG Raymond Boyington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.