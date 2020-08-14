The 362nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment conducted a change of command ceremony at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Londonderry, N.H. Aug. 14, 2020.
Army Cpt. La’Nita Eaton relinquished command of the unit today to the new incoming commander, Army Cpt. Joseph Booth.
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2020 20:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64108
|Filename:
|2008/DOD_107953493.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|LONDONDERRY, NH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, A Change of Command, but Continued Excellence for the 362nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, by SSG Raymond Boyington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT