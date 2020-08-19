The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 35 - VR in TAC-P initial training

On this episode of Air Education and Training Command's professional development podcast, Dan Hawkins from the AETC public affairs team sits down remotely with Tech. Sgt. Scott Eubanks from the Special Warfare Training Wing's 353rd Training Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, to talk about the incorporation and use of virtual-reality simulator in Tactical Air Control Party initial skills training. Eubanks talks in-depth about what a TAC-P does, what training is done in initial skills training, as well as all the details of the Joint Terminal Control Training Rehearsal System and its impact on training.