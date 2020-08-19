Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 35 - VR in TAC-P initial training

    UNITED STATES

    08.19.2020

    Audio by Daniel Hawkins 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    On this episode of Air Education and Training Command's professional development podcast, Dan Hawkins from the AETC public affairs team sits down remotely with Tech. Sgt. Scott Eubanks from the Special Warfare Training Wing's 353rd Training Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, to talk about the incorporation and use of virtual-reality simulator in Tactical Air Control Party initial skills training. Eubanks talks in-depth about what a TAC-P does, what training is done in initial skills training, as well as all the details of the Joint Terminal Control Training Rehearsal System and its impact on training.

    Date Taken: 08.19.2020
    Date Posted: 08.19.2020 12:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:21:25
    Year 2020
    Genre podcast
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 35 - VR in TAC-P initial training, by Daniel Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    The Air Force Starts Here Podcast

