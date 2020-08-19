The OK Guard Show - Episode 27 - COVID Fatigue

Welcome to episode 27 of ‘The OK Guard Show’! In this episode we invited John Dixon, Oklahoma National Guard behavioral health specialist, back on the show to talk about COVID Fatigue, cognitive dissonance and ways we can all work together to curb stress and anxiety while trying not to “mask” our true feelings.



Remember, you are not alone. There is always someone in your corner, so if you’re having thoughts of suicide or know someone who is, reach out to someone for help and #BeThere.



https://youtu.be/bNLTBtpQM48



Resources:

OKGuard app - https://ok.ng.mil/app

211Oklahoma.org

Military Crisis Line: 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Press 1

For counseling: www.militaryonesource.mil

DoD Be There: 1-844-357-PEER (7337) or text: 1-480-360-6188

Send text to 838255 or visit www.veteranscrisisline.net

Support for deaf/difficulty hearing: TTY: 1-800-799-4889

Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255



To listen to our previous episodes, visit:

https://ok.ng.mil/okguardshow



