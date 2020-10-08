Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DIA Connections - Episode 4

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2020

    Audio by Roy Epsteintein and Darren Guzzone

    Defense Intelligence Agency

    DIA plays a vital role in the U.S POW/MIA support mission. This episode examines both past and present efforts in locating and repatriating the remains of those lost but not forgotten from the Vietnam War.

    Date Taken: 08.10.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 08:27
    Category: Newscasts
    TAGS

    POW
    MIA
    Vietnam War
    Defense Intelligence Agency
    DIA
    DIA Connections

