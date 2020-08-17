Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lab Life - Episode 29: Strategic Napping, Injury Prevention and Data

    08.17.2020

    Audio by Keith Lewis 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Lindsay Bukalew, an AFRL exercise physiologist, discusses how a data-centered approach to injury prevention on the Operational Support Teams is improving Airmen Readiness.

