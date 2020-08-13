Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    102nd Intelligence Wing Human Resource Advisor Podcast for Aug. 13, 2020 - Having Difficult Conversations

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2020

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    The 102 IW HRA, Senior Master Sgt. Luciana Hayner hosts a roundtable conversation with Colonel Melinda Sutton, wing Flight Surgeon; Army Lt. Colonel Paul Barnett, Installation Chaplain for Camp Edwards, Mass.; Major Erik Anker, 102 IW Director of Equal Opportunity; and Chief Master Sgt. Wing Ng, former HRA for the 102nd Intelligence Wing. In this episode the panel discusses having difficult conversations about race and equality, especially during these times of turmoil in the nation.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing Human Resource Advisor Podcast for Aug. 13, 2020 - Having Difficult Conversations, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

