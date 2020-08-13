102nd Intelligence Wing Human Resource Advisor Podcast for Aug. 13, 2020 - Having Difficult Conversations

The 102 IW HRA, Senior Master Sgt. Luciana Hayner hosts a roundtable conversation with Colonel Melinda Sutton, wing Flight Surgeon; Army Lt. Colonel Paul Barnett, Installation Chaplain for Camp Edwards, Mass.; Major Erik Anker, 102 IW Director of Equal Opportunity; and Chief Master Sgt. Wing Ng, former HRA for the 102nd Intelligence Wing. In this episode the panel discusses having difficult conversations about race and equality, especially during these times of turmoil in the nation.