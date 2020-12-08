The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 33 - MTI Developmental Special Duty overview

On the pod, Chief Master Sgt. Stefan Blazier, 37th Training Wing command chief, talks to a team of Military Training Instructors at Air Force Basic Military Training about the MTI Developmental Special Duty. Chief Blazier talks with the MTIs about how quickly they learned being an MTI was more important to the Airmen they lead and to themselves than they could have ever imagined, as well as how the DSD assignment as an MTI has directly resulted in their leadership growth, and much more.