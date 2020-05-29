Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The DisruptiveAF Podcast - 10) Jon Margolick: Keeping your eye on the problem with warfighter-centered design Pt. 1

    05.29.2020

    Jon Margolick: "Design thinking is the antidote to all the things you hate most about meetings. It's nothing more complicated than just being able to converse with other people in a way that makes it possible to actually communicate."

    As the former Director of the Centers for Adaptive Warfighting at NavalX and now the Truman National Security Project Executive Vice President, Jon Margolick has pursued ways to adapt the Department of Defense to a changing world. He is experienced in the ways of design thinking, agile scrum, lean start-up, and the ways they teach us to know and shape our missions. He's an advocate for empowering leaders and warfighters by delivering industry best practices for complex problem-solving and ideation.

    During this episode, Jon joins our hosts Kinsley "TRIGGER" Jordan and Daniel Hulter to discuss the importance of warfighter-centered design to ensuring tools and processes provide the value they're intending to create. In a culture that often over-prioritizes compliance, Jon shares ways to get back on track and start solving problems our servicemembers face on a daily basis.

    Resources Mentioned:
    - NavalX Centers for Adaptive Warfighting (CAW): https://www.secnav.navy.mil/agility/Pages/caw.aspx

