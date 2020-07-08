Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Spartan News Episode 8- News Recap

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.07.2020

    Audio by Master Sgt. Thomas Wheeler 

    Task Force Spartan

    In this episode of The Spartan News, we changed things up a little. We spoke with Public Affairs Noncommissioned Officers about stories they covered over the past few weeks to get their take on the events and situations they observed.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2020
    Date Posted: 08.10.2020 02:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64058
    Filename: 2008/DOD_107929203.mp3
    Length: 00:23:29
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Spartan News Episode 8- News Recap, by MSG Thomas Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Task Force Spartan
    CENTCOM
    USARCENT
    U.S. Army
    The National Guard

