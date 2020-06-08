On this Pacific Pulse: Air National Guardsmen locate stranded mariners in a search and rescue mission, the USS Rafael Peralta participates in a multinational group sail, and Kunsan Air Base builds 20 new hardened aircraft shelters.
Date Taken:
|08.06.2020
Date Posted:
|08.06.2020 00:28
Category:
|Newscasts
Length:
|00:01:00
Location:
|JP
This work, Pacific Pulse: 07 Aug, by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
