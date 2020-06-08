Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Pulse: 07 Aug

    Pacific Pulse: 07 Aug

    JAPAN

    08.06.2020

    Audio by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: Air National Guardsmen locate stranded mariners in a search and rescue mission, the USS Rafael Peralta participates in a multinational group sail, and Kunsan Air Base builds 20 new hardened aircraft shelters.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2020
    Date Posted: 08.06.2020 00:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64045
    Filename: 2008/DOD_107924795.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: 07 Aug, by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    AFN
    Kunsan Air Base
    Guam
    Group Sail
    USS Rafael Peralta
    Pacific Pulse
    Hardened Aircraft Shelters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT