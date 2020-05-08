Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 21. Space Law & the New U.S. Space Force with Lt Col James Gutzman

In this episode, we interview Lt Col James Gutzman on Space Law and the new US Space Force which became an independent military branch in December of 2019. We explore the historical development of space law, the current space legal regime, private enterprise in space, and the challenges and opportunities in this rapidly evolving space domain.