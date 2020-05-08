Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 21. Space Law & the New U.S. Space Force with Lt Col James Gutzman

    AL, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2020

    Audio by Maj. Richard Hanrahan 

    Air Force Judge Advocate General's School

    In this episode, we interview Lt Col James Gutzman on Space Law and the new US Space Force which became an independent military branch in December of 2019. We explore the historical development of space law, the current space legal regime, private enterprise in space, and the challenges and opportunities in this rapidly evolving space domain.

    Date Taken: 08.05.2020
    Artist Air Force Judge Advocate General's School
    TAGS

    leadership
    Air Force
    military law
    innovation
    JAG School
    space force
    Air Force JAG School

