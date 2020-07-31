Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Audio: Sector Key West Deputy Captain of the Port discusses Hurricane Isaias safety tips

    Audio: Sector Key West Deputy Captain of the Port discusses Hurricane Isaias safety tips

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2020

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    Coast Guard Cmdr. Louis Rodriguez, deputy Sector Key West commander, discusses some quick safety tips for boater to do to prepare for Hurricane Isaias, July 31, 2020, Key West, Florida. District 7 Coast Guard crews are preparing for the hurricane by stage assets in order to respond to search and rescue cases after it passes. (U.S. Coast Guard audio)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2020
    Date Posted: 07.31.2020 16:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64025
    Filename: 2007/DOD_107918781.mp3
    Length: 00:00:24
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: KEY WEST, FL, US 
    Web Views: 35
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Audio: Sector Key West Deputy Captain of the Port discusses Hurricane Isaias safety tips, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    uscg
    preparedness
    Sector Key West
    Hurricane season
    D7
    district 7
    storm prep
    Isaias

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT