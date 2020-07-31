Coast Guard Captain John Cole discusses what people should do to prepare for Hurricane Isaias in Charleston, SC, July 31, 2020. The Coast Guard is preparing for the hurricane by securing and staging assets in order to more efficiently respond to potential search and rescue cases once it passes. (Coast Guard Audio)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2020 14:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64024
|Filename:
|2007/DOD_107918579.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Captain John Cole discusses Hurricane Isaias safety tips, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
