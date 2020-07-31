Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Captain John Cole discusses Hurricane Isaias safety tips

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2020

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    Coast Guard Captain John Cole discusses what people should do to prepare for Hurricane Isaias in Charleston, SC, July 31, 2020. The Coast Guard is preparing for the hurricane by securing and staging assets in order to more efficiently respond to potential search and rescue cases once it passes. (Coast Guard Audio)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2020
    Date Posted: 07.31.2020 14:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64024
    Filename: 2007/DOD_107918579.mp3
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    USCG
    SC
    Charleston
    Hurricane season
    D7
    Sector Charleston
    Isaias
    Hurricane Isaias

