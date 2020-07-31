Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fort RIley The Podcast

    Fort RIley The Podcast

    KS, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2020

    Audio by Collen McGee 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    Episode 14 brings you details on how to apply for a Directorate of Family Morale, Welfare and Recreation job at Fort Riley. We are hiring!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2020
    Date Posted: 07.31.2020 14:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64020
    Filename: 2007/DOD_107918261.mp3
    Length: 00:05:38
    Artist NA
    Composer NA
    Conductor NA
    Album NA
    Track # NA
    Disc # NA
    Year 2020
    Genre PODCAST
    Location: KS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort RIley The Podcast, by Collen McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #FortRiley #ThePODCAST #Jobs #Hiringnow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT