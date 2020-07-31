In this episode, we talk with Airman 1st Class Jorden McCormick, a Services airman assigned to the 130th Force Support Squadron, about his life growing around drug addiction and homelessness. Additionally, we talk about his decision to join the unit and his plans for the future.
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2020 09:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64012
|Filename:
|2007/DOD_107917947.mp3
|Length:
|00:39:04
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|WV, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Drop- Episode 1: Airman 1st Class Jorden McCormick, by MSgt De-Juan Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
