    The Drop- Episode 1: Airman 1st Class Jorden McCormick

    WV, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2020

    Audio by Master Sgt. De-Juan Haley 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard Public Affairs

    In this episode, we talk with Airman 1st Class Jorden McCormick, a Services airman assigned to the 130th Force Support Squadron, about his life growing around drug addiction and homelessness. Additionally, we talk about his decision to join the unit and his plans for the future.

