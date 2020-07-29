Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XLII

    The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XLII

    BANGOR, ME, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2020

    Audio by Master Sgt. Andrew Sinclair 

    101st Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    Colonel Frank Roy has been our Wing Commander for the last 4 years. He's led us through ups and downs, and everything in between. But before he moves on to his next chapter, he wanted to sit down and chat on the podcast. Check it out!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2020
    Date Posted: 07.30.2020 09:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64009
    Filename: 2007/DOD_107916141.mp3
    Length: 00:16:35
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: BANGOR, ME, US 
    Web Views: 35
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XLII, by MSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air Force
    National Guard
    101st Air Refueling Wing
    MAINEiacs
    Pine Tree State
    Military Podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT