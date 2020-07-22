Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 20. Defense Support to Civil Authorities & Domestic Operations with (Ret.) Lt Col R. Curtis McNeil – Part 2

Welcome to the second part of a 2-part interview where we discuss Defense Support to Civil Authorities and Domestic Operations with Retired Lt Col R. Curtis McNeil. If you didn’t hear part 1, please do.



In this part 2, we continue the interview and explore the innovative legal solutions forged by Lt Col McNeil and his team through Hurricane Dorian, and then he offers a vivid personal account of living through Hurricane Michael, in the Florida panhandle, as a victim – and his leadership lesson takeaways.