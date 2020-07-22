Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 20. Defense Support to Civil Authorities & Domestic Operations with (Ret.) Lt Col R. Curtis McNeil – Part 2

    Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 20. Defense Support to Civil Authorities & Domestic Operations with (Ret.) Lt Col R. Curtis McNeil – Part 2

    AL, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2020

    Audio by Maj. Richard Hanrahan 

    Air Force Judge Advocate General's School

    Welcome to the second part of a 2-part interview where we discuss Defense Support to Civil Authorities and Domestic Operations with Retired Lt Col R. Curtis McNeil. If you didn’t hear part 1, please do.

    In this part 2, we continue the interview and explore the innovative legal solutions forged by Lt Col McNeil and his team through Hurricane Dorian, and then he offers a vivid personal account of living through Hurricane Michael, in the Florida panhandle, as a victim – and his leadership lesson takeaways.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2020
    Category: Newscasts
    Artist Air Force Judge Advocate General's School
    TAGS

    leadership
    Air Force
    military law
    innovation
    JAG School
    Air Force JAG School

