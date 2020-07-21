Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: 22 July

    JAPAN

    07.21.2020

    Audio by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: The Nimitz carrier strike group conducts exercises with the Indian Navy, Marines in Australia conduct lifesaving Valkyrie training, and the U.S. donates personal protective equipment to the Philippine General Hospital and COVID treatment centers

    TAGS

    Australia
    Nimitz Carrier Strike Group
    Phillippines
    Navy
    Marines
    Indian Navy
    Covid
    Valkyrie program

