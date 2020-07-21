Pacific Pulse: 22 July

On this Pacific Pulse: The Nimitz carrier strike group conducts exercises with the Indian Navy, Marines in Australia conduct lifesaving Valkyrie training, and the U.S. donates personal protective equipment to the Philippine General Hospital and COVID treatment centers
