    Listen, Learn, Lead – Interview with NNOA

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2020

    Courtesy Audio

    Naval Postgraduate School

    Student Leaders, National Naval Officers Association (Episode #3)

    In this episode of "Listen, Learn, Lead," President Rondeau meets with four university students – Navy Lts. Brandon Carter and J.D. Thomas, Marine Maj. Matt Bowman, and Air Force 1st Lt. Byron Wilson – for a critical conversation on diversity, race and bias, and how the university can lead in this crucial moment in U.S. history.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2020
    Date Posted: 07.20.2020 12:41
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:26:07
    TAGS

    NPS
    interview
    leadership
    podcast
    diversity
    Naval Postgraduate School
    learn
    lead
    National Naval Officers Association
    NNOA
    listen
    inclusion
    Vice Adm Rondeau

