Listen, Learn, Lead – Interview with NNOA

Student Leaders, National Naval Officers Association (Episode #3)
In this episode of "Listen, Learn, Lead," President Rondeau meets with four university students – Navy Lts. Brandon Carter and J.D. Thomas, Marine Maj. Matt Bowman, and Air Force 1st Lt. Byron Wilson – for a critical conversation on diversity, race and bias, and how the university can lead in this crucial moment in U.S. history.
