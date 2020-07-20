In this episode of Phoenix Cast, hosts John, Rich and Kyle welcome special guest Whitney to talk about cyber event management and diversity.
Follow Task Force Phoenix on Twitter: @USMC_TFPhoenix
Phoenix Cast [Episode 6] - Cyber Event Management and Diversity
