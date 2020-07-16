The Edwards Contracting Office is responsible for millions of dollars worth of contracts each year that supports the entire test mission. Our guest is the chief of the Installation Contracting Division who leads a team that keeps the current mission airborne and fully engaged towards supplying the missions of the future.
This work, Edwards: Beyond the Test - Episode #19 - Show us the money!, by Dawn Waldman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
