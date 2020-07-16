Edwards: Beyond the Test - Episode #19 - Show us the money!

The Edwards Contracting Office is responsible for millions of dollars worth of contracts each year that supports the entire test mission. Our guest is the chief of the Installation Contracting Division who leads a team that keeps the current mission airborne and fully engaged towards supplying the missions of the future.



Visit our podcast webpage to find the listening locations.

https://www.edwards.af.mil/News/Podcast/