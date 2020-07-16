Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Edwards: Beyond the Test - Episode #19 - Show us the money!

    Edwards: Beyond the Test - Episode #19 - Show us the money!

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2020

    Audio by Dawn Waldman 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    The Edwards Contracting Office is responsible for millions of dollars worth of contracts each year that supports the entire test mission. Our guest is the chief of the Installation Contracting Division who leads a team that keeps the current mission airborne and fully engaged towards supplying the missions of the future.

    Visit our podcast webpage to find the listening locations.
    https://www.edwards.af.mil/News/Podcast/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2020
    Date Posted: 07.16.2020 16:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63939
    Filename: 2007/DOD_107899843.mp3
    Length: 00:19:25
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 16

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Edwards: Beyond the Test - Episode #19 - Show us the money!, by Dawn Waldman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    podcast
    Edwards
    Air Force
    EAFB
    CPTS
    412th Test Wing
    412TW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT