    The Beeline - Episode 9 - Senior Airman Donnie Lambert

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2020

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Caleb Vance 

    West Virginia National Guard

    Senior Airman Donnie Lambert was awarded the 2020 American Legion Spirit of Service award, recognizing his contributions and selfless service to the American Legion and other organizations. Listen as Senior Airman Lambert discusses his path to winning the award.

    Date Taken: 07.14.2020
    Date Posted: 07.16.2020 11:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:32:02
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Beeline - Episode 9 - Senior Airman Donnie Lambert, by SSgt Caleb Vance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Podcast
    ANG
    American Legion
    USAF
    WVNG
    WVANG

