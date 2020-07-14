Senior Airman Donnie Lambert was awarded the 2020 American Legion Spirit of Service award, recognizing his contributions and selfless service to the American Legion and other organizations. Listen as Senior Airman Lambert discusses his path to winning the award.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2020 11:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63935
|Filename:
|2007/DOD_107899281.mp3
|Length:
|00:32:02
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, WV, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|3
This work, The Beeline - Episode 9 - Senior Airman Donnie Lambert, by SSgt Caleb Vance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT