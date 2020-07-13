Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bahrain Beat: Sports Nutrition Shop Renovation

    BAHRAIN

    07.13.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Sylvia Nealy 

    AFN Bahrain

    This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.

    MANAMA, Bahrain (July 13, 2020) NSA Bahrain is currently undergoing renovations at the Sports Nutrition Shop, formerly known as GNC, located across from the base gym in the Freedom Souq. Dan Cougevan (cua-ger-vin), the Navy Exchange General Manager, talks about the renovations and what customers can expect once they are complete. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sylvia Nealy reports from AFN Bahrain.

