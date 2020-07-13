Bahrain Beat: Sports Nutrition Shop Renovation

This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.



MANAMA, Bahrain (July 13, 2020) NSA Bahrain is currently undergoing renovations at the Sports Nutrition Shop, formerly known as GNC, located across from the base gym in the Freedom Souq. Dan Cougevan (cua-ger-vin), the Navy Exchange General Manager, talks about the renovations and what customers can expect once they are complete. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sylvia Nealy reports from AFN Bahrain.