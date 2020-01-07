U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron conduct swim qualification on Marine Corps Air station Iwakuni, Japan, July 1, 2020. Swim Qualification is a bi-annual training requirement held to ensure that Marines maintain proficiency in their amphibious capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Mitchell Austin)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2020 20:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63916
|Filename:
|2007/DOD_107890299.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Swim qualifications continues on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, by LCpl Mitchell Austin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT