    Swim qualifications continues on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.01.2020

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Mitchell Austin 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron conduct swim qualification on Marine Corps Air station Iwakuni, Japan, July 1, 2020. Swim Qualification is a bi-annual training requirement held to ensure that Marines maintain proficiency in their amphibious capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Mitchell Austin)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2020
    Date Posted: 07.12.2020 20:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63916
    Filename: 2007/DOD_107890299.mp3
    Length: 00:01:08
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Swim qualifications continues on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, by LCpl Mitchell Austin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    MCAS Iwakuni
    water survival
    Water survival training
    Marine Corps
    Swim qual
    MCWIS
    covid-19

