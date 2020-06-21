Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Life is Better at the Lake (LBL) - Ep 4 - Waco

    WACO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2020

    Audio by Trevor Welsh 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District

    In the 4th episode of USACE Fort Worth's "Life is Better at the Lake," we take you to Waco to sit down with the Lead Park Ranger Mike Champagne to learn why life is better at Waco Lake.

    The Waco Lake office phone number and address, as well as a wealth of information about the lake, can be found on their webpage at https://www.swf-wc.usace.army.mil/waco/

    For information about hunting or how to obtain a permit visit https://www.swf-wc.usace.army.mil/waco/Recreation/Hunting.asp

    To make camping or day-use reservations, go to https://www.recreation.gov/

    For more information on the Waco Wetlands, visit https://www.waco-texas.com/cms-wetlands/

    For more information about C.A.S.T. for Kids, visit https://castforkids.org/

    Check out the juvenile Bald Eagle release Facebook post here: https://www.facebook.com/usacefortworth/posts/3337652339595747

    Check out the Waco Tribune article about the Waco Wetlands River Otter family here: https://www.wacotrib.com/news/local/otter-population-moving-westward-thriving-in-shadow-of-waco/article_ae2d259f-9d04-5314-90d2-b7af45ff3f00.html

    Feel free to contact your host, Trevor Welsh, at public.affairs@usace.army.mil

    LBL is currently on the following platforms:

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/watch/usacefortworth/257987255455681/
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLr82FnjWjk8GlBl8Jx2ZSSn97t-XntnlT
    SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/usacefortworth/sets/life-is-better-at-the-lake
    Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/life-is-better-at-the-lake/id1496890748
    Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1GeuADXWGM3LtSZW2E1jw6
    Google Podcasts: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNvbS91c2Vycy9zb3VuZGNsb3VkOnVzZXJzOjc3MzE4OTI3Mi9zb3VuZHMucnNz

    For links to all of our web presences, to include our website, podcast and social media sites, go to https://about.me/usacefortworth

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2020
    Date Posted: 07.07.2020 16:22
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 63913
    Filename: 2007/DOD_107887665.mp3
    Length: 00:41:51
    Artist Trevor Welsh
    Composer Trevor Welsh
    Conductor Trevor Welsh
    Album Life is Better at the Lake
    Track # 5
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: WACO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Life is Better at the Lake (LBL) - Ep 4 - Waco, by Trevor Welsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

