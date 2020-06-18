Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Afternoon Buzz with PO1 Demetrius Kennon June 18, 2020

    DAEGU, 27, SOUTH KOREA

    06.18.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Demetrius Kennon 

    AFN Daegu

    This scoped hour, PO1 Kennon talks with the organizers of the following week's Assembly for Social Justice about the event's importance and details.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2020
    Date Posted: 07.07.2020 01:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63910
    Filename: 2007/DOD_107886561.mp3
    Length: 00:09:59
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: DAEGU, 27, KR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Afternoon Buzz with PO1 Demetrius Kennon June 18, 2020, by PO1 Demetrius Kennon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    service members
    gathering
    daegu
    navy
    community
    army
    u.s. army garrison
    usag
    social justice

