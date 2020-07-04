Area IV's legal office provides a variety of services to residents. Services include powers of attorney, notaries, advice, and more.
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2020 00:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63909
|Filename:
|2007/DOD_107886532.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Area IV Legal Office Radio Spot, by PO2 Daniel Willoughby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT