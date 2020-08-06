The OK Guard Show - Episode 23 - Money Matters During COVID-19

Welcome to another edition of The OK Guard Show! In this episode, we sit down with Shea Cockrell, Oklahoma National Guard comptroller officer resource manager, to discuss methods on how to stay financially stable during COVID-19.



Remember, you are not alone. There is always someone in your corner, so if you’re having thoughts of suicide or know someone who is, reach out to someone for help and #BeThere.



Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255



Resources:



IRS.gov



Oklahoma National Guard Crisis Services - https://ok.ng.mil/Pages/crisis-servic...



OKGuard app - https://ok.ng.mil/app



211Oklahoma.org



Military Crisis Line: 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Press 1



For counseling Military OneSource : www.militaryonesource.mil



DoD Be There: 1-844-357-PEER (7337) or text: 1-480-360-6188



Send text to 838255 or visit Veterans Crisis Line www.veteranscrisisline.net



Support for deaf/difficulty hearing: TTY: 1-800-799-4889





