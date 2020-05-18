Welcome to a special edition of ‘The OK Guard Show’! This is the first of three episodes discussing returning to work and venturing back into public after COVID-19. In this episode, we sit down with Brig. Gen. Tommy Mancino, assistant adjutant general, executive director of the Oklahoma Military Department and currently leading the Oklahoma Governor’s COVID-19 Solution Task Force for the Oklahoma National Guard, and talk about the Oklahoma National Guard’s response to COVID-19 and what future drill and annual training could look like for the Oklahoma National Guard.
Resources:
OKGuard app - https://ok.ng.mil/app
211Oklahoma.org
Military Crisis Line: 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Press 1
For counseling: www.militaryonesource.mil
DoD Be There: 1-844-357-PEER (7337) or text: 1-480-360-6188
Send text to 838255 or visit www.veteranscrisisline.net
Support for deaf/difficulty hearing: TTY: 1-800-799-4889
Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255
To listen to our previous episodes, visit:
https://ok.ng.mil/okguardshow
Credits:
Show Guest:
Brig. Gen. Tommy Mancino
Written & Hosted by
SSG Brian Schroeder
Video & Audio Edited by
SSG Brian Schroeder
Studio & Sound Design by
SSG Brian Schroeder
Graphic Design by
Leslie Donnelly
Kendall James
Camera Operator
SSG Brian Schroeder
0500 (The OK Guard Show Theme)
Music written by SGT Collin Ferrell
Performed by the 145th Army Band
SFC Andrew Brooks - Drum Set
SFC Gene Morrison - Trombone
SGT Hector Lopez - Guitar
SGT Justin Stanton - Electric Bass
SGT Leon Williams - Baritone Saxophone
SGT Collin Ferrell - Alto Saxophone
Produced by
SGT Collin Ferrell
Recording Engineers
Evan Drumm and SGT Collin Ferrell
This work, The OK Guard Show - Episode 19 - Getting Back to Work and Public Life After COVID19 Shutdown - Part 1, by SSG Brian Schroeder, identified by DVIDS
