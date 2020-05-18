The OK Guard Show - Episode 19 - Getting Back to Work and Public Life After COVID19 Shutdown - Part 1

Welcome to a special edition of ‘The OK Guard Show’! This is the first of three episodes discussing returning to work and venturing back into public after COVID-19. In this episode, we sit down with Brig. Gen. Tommy Mancino, assistant adjutant general, executive director of the Oklahoma Military Department and currently leading the Oklahoma Governor’s COVID-19 Solution Task Force for the Oklahoma National Guard, and talk about the Oklahoma National Guard’s response to COVID-19 and what future drill and annual training could look like for the Oklahoma National Guard.



Resources:

OKGuard app - https://ok.ng.mil/app

211Oklahoma.org

Military Crisis Line: 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Press 1

For counseling: www.militaryonesource.mil

DoD Be There: 1-844-357-PEER (7337) or text: 1-480-360-6188

Send text to 838255 or visit www.veteranscrisisline.net

Support for deaf/difficulty hearing: TTY: 1-800-799-4889

Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255



