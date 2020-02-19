Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The OK Guard Show - Episode 12 - Taxes

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2020

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brian Schroeder 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Tis the season for taxes! We brought Shea Cockrell, CPA, back onto the show to talk taxes. There’s a TON of useful information on this episode. Listen close and get ready for that April 15th due date!

    Resources:
    www.irs.gov

    Credits:
    Show Guest
    Shea Cockrell, CPA

    Written & Hosted by
    SSG Brian Schroeder
    Leanna Maschino

    Video & Audio Edited by
    Leanna Maschino
    SSG Brian Schroeder

    Studio & Sound Design by
    SSG Brian Schroeder
    MAJ Geoff Legler

    Graphic Design by
    Leslie Donnelly
    Kendall James

    Camera Operator
    Leanna Maschino
    SSG Brian Schroeder

    Music by the 145th Army Band
    SFC Andrew Brooks - Drum Set
    SFC Gene Morrison - Trombone
    SGT Hector Lopez - Guitar
    SGT Justin Stanton - Electric Bass
    SGT Leon Williams - Baritone Saxophone
    SGT Collin Ferrell - Alto Saxophone
    Produced by SGT Collin Ferrell

    Recording Engineers
    Evan Drumm and SGT Collin Ferrell

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

