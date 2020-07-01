In Japan, Seabees and Marines resurface a runway while in Hawaii, the Hawaii National Guard helps out in the community.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2020 02:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63873
|Filename:
|2006/DOD_107873318.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: 1 July, 2020, by SA Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT