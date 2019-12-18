The OK Guard Show - Episode 10 - Fa-la-la Finances During the Holidays

Finances can be rough during the holiday season. Luckily this month we had the pleasure of having Shea Cockrell, CPA, back on 'The OK Guard Show' to discuss finances during the holidays and ways to alleviate that financial stress. We also chat about end-of-the-year musts in preparation for tax season. Happy Holidays and see you next year!



Clarifications:

-We said “excise tax” instead of “sales tax” — we meant sales tax.

-The First Time Homebuyers was meant as the Mortgage Credit Certificate.

-The itemized 2% mentioned around 36:50 was removed for tax year 2018 and forward, but if you are amending taxes prior to that year, it is valid.



Stay tuned for when we have Shea back on the show in February to dive deeper into the world of taxes.



Resources:

Americans with Holiday Debt in 2018:

https://www.magnifymoney.com/blog/new...



Preparing for Next Year's Taxes:

https://www.irs.gov/individuals/steps...



