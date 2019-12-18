Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The OK Guard Show - Episode 10 - Fa-la-la Finances During the Holidays

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brian Schroeder 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Finances can be rough during the holiday season. Luckily this month we had the pleasure of having Shea Cockrell, CPA, back on 'The OK Guard Show' to discuss finances during the holidays and ways to alleviate that financial stress. We also chat about end-of-the-year musts in preparation for tax season. Happy Holidays and see you next year!

    Clarifications:
    -We said “excise tax” instead of “sales tax” — we meant sales tax.
    -The First Time Homebuyers was meant as the Mortgage Credit Certificate.
    -The itemized 2% mentioned around 36:50 was removed for tax year 2018 and forward, but if you are amending taxes prior to that year, it is valid.

    Stay tuned for when we have Shea back on the show in February to dive deeper into the world of taxes.

    Resources:
    Americans with Holiday Debt in 2018:
    https://www.magnifymoney.com/blog/new...

    Preparing for Next Year's Taxes:
    https://www.irs.gov/individuals/steps...

    Credits:

    Show Guest
    Shea Cockrell, CPA

    Written & Hosted by
    SSG Brian Schroeder
    Leanna Maschino

    Video & Audio Edited by
    Leanna Maschino

    Studio & Sound Design by
    SSG Brian Schroeder
    MAJ Geoff Legler

    Graphic Design by
    Leslie Donnelly
    Kendall James

    Camera Operator
    SSG Brian Schroeder
    Leanna Maschino

    Music by the 145th Army Band
    SFC Andrew Brooks - Drum Set
    SFC Gene Morrison - Trombone
    SGT Hector Lopez - Guitar
    SGT Justin Stanton - Electric Bass
    SGT Leon Williams - Baritone Saxophone
    SGT Collin Ferrell - Alto Saxophone
    Produced by SGT Collin Ferrell

    Recording Engineers
    Evan Drumm and SGT Collin Ferrell

