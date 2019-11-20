Check out this month’s episode of The OK Guard Show where we sit down with Mike Gonzales, curator for the 45th Infantry Division Museum and talk about the rich history of Native Americans within the Oklahoma National Guard. #NAHM #NativeAmericanHeritageMonth
Additional resources:
www.45thdivisionmuseum.com
Credits:
Show Guest
Mike Gonzales
Special Host
SGT Anthony Jones
Written & Hosted by
SSG Brian Schroeder
Leanna Maschino
Video & Audio Edited by
Leanna Maschino
Studio & Sound Design by
SSG Brian Schroeder
MAJ Geoff Legler
Graphic Design by
Leslie Donnelly
Kendall James
Camera Operator
SSG Brian Schroeder
Leanna Maschino
Music by the 145th Army Band
SFC Andrew Brooks - Drum Set
SFC Gene Morrison - Trombone
SGT Hector Lopez - Guitar
SGT Justin Stanton - Electric Bass
SGT Leon Williams - Baritone Saxophone
SGT Collin Ferrell - Alto Saxophone
Produced by SGT Collin Ferrell
Recording Engineers
Evan Drumm and SGT Collin Ferrell
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2019
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2020 15:00
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63869
|Filename:
|2006/DOD_107872643.mp3
|Length:
|00:58:57
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|1
This work, The OK Guard Show - Episode 9 - Native American Heritage Month, by SSG Brian Schroeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT