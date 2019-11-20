Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The OK Guard Show - Episode 9 - Native American Heritage Month

    The OK Guard Show - Episode 9 - Native American Heritage Month

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brian Schroeder 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Check out this month’s episode of The OK Guard Show where we sit down with Mike Gonzales, curator for the 45th Infantry Division Museum and talk about the rich history of Native Americans within the Oklahoma National Guard. #NAHM #NativeAmericanHeritageMonth

    Additional resources:

    www.45thdivisionmuseum.com


    Credits:

    Show Guest
    Mike Gonzales

    Special Host
    SGT Anthony Jones

    Written & Hosted by
    SSG Brian Schroeder
    Leanna Maschino

    Video & Audio Edited by
    Leanna Maschino

    Studio & Sound Design by
    SSG Brian Schroeder
    MAJ Geoff Legler

    Graphic Design by
    Leslie Donnelly
    Kendall James

    Camera Operator
    SSG Brian Schroeder
    Leanna Maschino

    Music by the 145th Army Band
    SFC Andrew Brooks - Drum Set
    SFC Gene Morrison - Trombone
    SGT Hector Lopez - Guitar
    SGT Justin Stanton - Electric Bass
    SGT Leon Williams - Baritone Saxophone
    SGT Collin Ferrell - Alto Saxophone

    Produced by SGT Collin Ferrell

    Recording Engineers
    Evan Drumm and SGT Collin Ferrell

