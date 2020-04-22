PFC Jeremy Stillwagner talks about events around the Kanto Plains and gives the people their end of show fun facts.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2020 01:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63857
|Filename:
|2006/DOD_107871877.mp3
|Length:
|00:07:05
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sunset Drive 22 April 2020-1600, by PFC Jeremy Stillwagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT