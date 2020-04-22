Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sunset Drive 22 April 2020-1600

    Sunset Drive 22 April 2020-1600

    JAPAN

    04.22.2020

    Audio by Pfc. Jeremy Stillwagner 

    AFN Tokyo

    PFC Jeremy Stillwagner talks about events around the Kanto Plains and gives the people their end of show fun facts.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2020
    Date Posted: 06.29.2020 01:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63857
    Filename: 2006/DOD_107871877.mp3
    Length: 00:07:05
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sunset Drive 22 April 2020-1600, by PFC Jeremy Stillwagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Radio
    AFN
    Tokyo
    SunsetDrive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT