    The Beeline - Episode 8: A Discussion on Race

    WV, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2020

    Audio by Master Sgt. De-Juan Haley 

    West Virginia National Guard

    In light of the recent events that are going on in the country with videos of police killings and nationwide protests, we sit down with a group led by Brig. Gen Christopher “Mookie” Walker the Assistant Adjutant General and Commander of the West Virginia Air National Guard to open a dialogue into race as it pertains to the military.

