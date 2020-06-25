In light of the recent events that are going on in the country with videos of police killings and nationwide protests, we sit down with a group led by Brig. Gen Christopher “Mookie” Walker the Assistant Adjutant General and Commander of the West Virginia Air National Guard to open a dialogue into race as it pertains to the military.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2020 13:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63853
|Filename:
|2006/DOD_107870118.mp3
|Length:
|01:01:11
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|WV, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|5
This work, The Beeline - Episode 8: A Discussion on Race, by MSgt De-Juan Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT