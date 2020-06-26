Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Morning Reveille Featuring MC2 Cathrine Yanez

    NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    06.26.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cathrine Yanez 

    AFN Sasebo

    Sasebo's morning radio broadcast "Morning Reveille" hosted by MC2 Cathrine Yanez for the Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo community.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2020
    Date Posted: 06.25.2020 21:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63847
    Filename: 2006/DOD_107869270.mp3
    Length: 00:09:48
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Morning Reveille Featuring MC2 Cathrine Yanez, by PO2 Cathrine Yanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Radio
    Japan
    Sasebo
    CFAS
    Navy
    Sailor

