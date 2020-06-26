Sasebo's morning radio broadcast "Morning Reveille" hosted by MC2 Cathrine Yanez for the Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo community.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2020 21:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63847
|Filename:
|2006/DOD_107869270.mp3
|Length:
|00:09:48
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAGASAKI, JP
This work, Morning Reveille Featuring MC2 Cathrine Yanez, by PO2 Cathrine Yanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
