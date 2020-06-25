Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Riley the Podcast Episode 9: Riley's Community Center Reopening

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2020

    Audio by Thomas Reust 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    Riley's Community Center representative, Taylor Ferrarin, gives us an overview of Riley's Community Center operations during the current pandemic conditions.

