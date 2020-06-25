Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    102nd Intelligence Wing Interview for June 25, 2020 - Personal Financial Counseling with Deb Antel

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2020

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Deb Antel provides Personal Financial Counseling (PFC) to help wing Airmen and their families manage finances, resolve financial problems and reach long-term goals such as getting an education, buying a home and planning for retirement. We sit down and talk with Deb about the program and the services she offers.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

