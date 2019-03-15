The OK Guard Show - Episode 1 - Women's History Month

Welcome to the first episode of 'The OK Guard Show'! In this episode we talk with Command Sgt. Maj. Shelly Haynes, Chief Warrant Officer 5 Rosemary Masters, and Brig. Gen. Cynthia Tinkham, who have all made history in the Oklahoma Army National Guard by being the first females to reach their respective ranks.



These three walk us through their career, the important role women bring into the military, and the progress they've seen firsthand since first joining.



'The OK Guard Show' is produced by the Oklahoma National Guard Public Affairs Office. Any mention of products or brands does not imply endorsement. All guests on the show are volunteers in an effort to inform and educate members of the Oklahoma National Guard, their families, retirees, potential recruits, and the community.



Credits



Hosted by

Leanna Maschino

Staff Sgt. Brian Schroeder



Show Guests



Command Sgt. Maj. Shelly Haynes

Chief Warrant Officer 5 Rosemary Masters

Brig. Gen. Cynthia Tinkham



Production Team



Written by

Staff Sgt. Brian Schroeder



Video & Audio Edited by

Leanna Maschino



Studio & Sound Design by

Staff Sgt. Brian Schroeder



Graphic Design by

Leslie Donnelly

Kendall James



Camera Operator

Lt. Col. Lindy White