    The OK Guard Show - Episode 1 - Women's History Month

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brian Schroeder 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Welcome to the first episode of 'The OK Guard Show'! In this episode we talk with Command Sgt. Maj. Shelly Haynes, Chief Warrant Officer 5 Rosemary Masters, and Brig. Gen. Cynthia Tinkham, who have all made history in the Oklahoma Army National Guard by being the first females to reach their respective ranks.

    These three walk us through their career, the important role women bring into the military, and the progress they've seen firsthand since first joining.

    'The OK Guard Show' is produced by the Oklahoma National Guard Public Affairs Office. Any mention of products or brands does not imply endorsement. All guests on the show are volunteers in an effort to inform and educate members of the Oklahoma National Guard, their families, retirees, potential recruits, and the community.

    Credits

    Hosted by
    Leanna Maschino
    Staff Sgt. Brian Schroeder

    Show Guests

    Command Sgt. Maj. Shelly Haynes
    Chief Warrant Officer 5 Rosemary Masters
    Brig. Gen. Cynthia Tinkham

    Production Team

    Written by
    Staff Sgt. Brian Schroeder

    Video & Audio Edited by
    Leanna Maschino

    Studio & Sound Design by
    Staff Sgt. Brian Schroeder

    Graphic Design by
    Leslie Donnelly
    Kendall James

    Camera Operator
    Lt. Col. Lindy White

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Posted: 06.24.2020 15:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63832
    Filename: 2006/DOD_107866916.mp3
    Length: 00:26:06
    Year 2019
    Genre Podcast
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The OK Guard Show - Episode 1 - Women's History Month, by SSG Brian Schroeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

