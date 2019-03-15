The OK Guard Show - Episode 1 - Women's History Month

Welcome to the first episode of 'The OK Guard Show'! In this episode we talk with Command Sgt. Maj. Shelly Haynes, Chief Warrant Officer 5 Rosemary Masters, and Brig. Gen. Cynthia Tinkham, who have all made history in the Oklahoma Army National Guard by being the first females to reach their respective ranks.
These three walk us through their career, the important role women bring into the military, and the progress they've seen firsthand since first joining.
'The OK Guard Show' is produced by the Oklahoma National Guard Public Affairs Office. Any mention of products or brands does not imply endorsement. All guests on the show are volunteers in an effort to inform and educate members of the Oklahoma National Guard, their families, retirees, potential recruits, and the community.
Credits
Hosted by
Leanna Maschino
Staff Sgt. Brian Schroeder
Show Guests
Command Sgt. Maj. Shelly Haynes
Chief Warrant Officer 5 Rosemary Masters
Brig. Gen. Cynthia Tinkham
Production Team
Written by
Staff Sgt. Brian Schroeder
Video & Audio Edited by
Leanna Maschino
Studio & Sound Design by
Staff Sgt. Brian Schroeder
Graphic Design by
Leslie Donnelly
Kendall James
Camera Operator
Lt. Col. Lindy White
