    Inside Iwakuni Radio News: Hospital Corpsmen Birthday

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    06.22.2020

    Audio by Cpl. Cheyeanne Alvarez 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Inside Iwakuni Radio Newscast of U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsmen, from the Naval Family Branch Clinic Iwakuni, celebrate their 122nd birthday on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 17, 2020. American Forces Network Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Cpl. Cheyeanne Alvarez)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Posted: 06.23.2020
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:51
    Audio ID: 63822
    Filename: 2006/DOD_107865339.mp3
    Length: 00:02:51
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside Iwakuni Radio News: Hospital Corpsmen Birthday, by Cpl Cheyeanne Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

