Inside Iwakuni Radio News: Hospital Corpsmen Birthday

Inside Iwakuni Radio Newscast of U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsmen, from the Naval Family Branch Clinic Iwakuni, celebrate their 122nd birthday on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 17, 2020. American Forces Network Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Cpl. Cheyeanne Alvarez)