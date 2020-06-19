Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Warrant Officer Recruiting Talk - Episode 5 - CID WO Branch Interview

    Warrant Officer Recruiting Talk - Episode 5 - CID WO Branch Interview

    UNITED STATES

    06.19.2020

    Audio by Chief Warrant Officer SARA SEWALL 

    U.S. SPECIAL OPERATIONS RECRUITING BATTALION WARRANT OFFICER RECRUITING COMPANY

    CW3 Sewall from the Warrant Officer Recruiting Company interviews the CID RCWO - CW5 Fitz on WOMOS 311A opportunities.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2020
    Date Posted: 06.23.2020 12:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63819
    Filename: 2006/DOD_107864654.mp3
    Length: 00:40:00
    Artist CW3 Sewall
    Conductor CW3 Sewall
    Album Episode 5 - CID WO Branch Interview
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrant Officer Recruiting Talk - Episode 5 - CID WO Branch Interview, by CW3 SARA SEWALL, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #gowarrantnow #SORB #jointhetechnicalelite

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT