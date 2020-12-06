Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NPS President, Student Leaders Hold Open Dialogue About Racial Diversity

    NPS President, Student Leaders Hold Open Dialogue About Racial Diversity

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    Courtesy Audio

    Naval Postgraduate School

    Naval Postgraduate School President retired Vice Adm. Ann E. Rondeau invited a group of students to participate in a candid conversation to hear their concerns and encourage similar conversations about race, and the importance of inclusion and diversity. The interview – the third in a forthcoming webcast series titled “Listen, Learn, Lead” – has been released ahead of schedule as a podcast to support and expand the dialogue desired across the NPS campus and in our communities.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2020
    Date Posted: 06.22.2020 15:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63812
    Filename: 2006/DOD_107863349.mp3
    Length: 00:26:07
    Year 2020
    Location: MONTEREY, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NPS President, Student Leaders Hold Open Dialogue About Racial Diversity, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NPS
    leadership
    diversity
    Naval Postgraduate School
    inclusion
    listen learn lead
    open dialogue

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT