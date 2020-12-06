NPS President, Student Leaders Hold Open Dialogue About Racial Diversity

Naval Postgraduate School President retired Vice Adm. Ann E. Rondeau invited a group of students to participate in a candid conversation to hear their concerns and encourage similar conversations about race, and the importance of inclusion and diversity. The interview – the third in a forthcoming webcast series titled “Listen, Learn, Lead” – has been released ahead of schedule as a podcast to support and expand the dialogue desired across the NPS campus and in our communities.