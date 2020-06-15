Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Spartan News Episode 5- The Answers You Wanted

    The Spartan News Episode 5- The Answers You Wanted

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.15.2020

    Audio by Master Sgt. Thomas Wheeler 

    Task Force Spartan

    In this episode of The Spartan News, we spoke with the Senior Enlisted Leader for Task Force Spartan Shield and the 42nd Infantry Division, Command Sgt. Maj. Corey Cush to get answers to question and address concerns of Soldiers throughout the task force.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2020
    Date Posted: 06.20.2020 09:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63810
    Filename: 2006/DOD_107861605.mp3
    Length: 00:36:07
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Spartan News Episode 5- The Answers You Wanted, by MSG Thomas Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Task Force Spartan
    CENTCOM
    USARCENT
    U.S. Army
    The National Guard

