Fort Riley The Podcast Episode 8: Mosquitos and Alligators, Oh My!

Fort Riley Installation Pest Control Coordinator, Jerold Sphohn, talks about the upcoming threat caused by mosquitos. Afterwards, Spohn talks about the recent Alligator situation in nearby Manhattan.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2020 15:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63796
|Filename:
|2006/DOD_107857762.mp3
|Length:
|00:05:52
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
