    Fort Riley The Podcast Episode 8: Mosquitos and Alligators, Oh My!

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2020

    Audio by Thomas Reust 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    Fort Riley Installation Pest Control Coordinator, Jerold Sphohn, talks about the upcoming threat caused by mosquitos. Afterwards, Spohn talks about the recent Alligator situation in nearby Manhattan.

