    Kill Tank Radio - Episode 5: What the Hell does the Sergeant Major do?

    Kill Tank Radio - Episode 5: What the Hell does the Sergeant Major do?

    ROSE BARRACKS, BY, GERMANY

    06.16.2020

    Audio by Maj. John Ambelang 

    2d Cavalry Regiment

    Kill Tank Radio, the 2d Cavalry Regiment's official podcast. CSM Michael Burke and his guests, CSM Daniel Rose, CSM Willie Allen, CSM Jesus Pedraza, and CSM Francis Guerrero III discuss the role of the Command Sergeant Major and answer questions from Soliders across the Regiment.

