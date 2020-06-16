Kill Tank Radio - Episode 5: What the Hell does the Sergeant Major do?

Kill Tank Radio, the 2d Cavalry Regiment's official podcast. CSM Michael Burke and his guests, CSM Daniel Rose, CSM Willie Allen, CSM Jesus Pedraza, and CSM Francis Guerrero III discuss the role of the Command Sergeant Major and answer questions from Soliders across the Regiment.
