There was a formal change of command ceremony of the 102nd Intelligence Wing here on Monday, June 8. Col. Sean D. Riley became the commander of the 102nd Intelligence Wing, succeeding Col. David V. McNulty, who has served as commander since Nov. 2019.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2020 14:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63756
|Filename:
|2006/DOD_107849027.mp3
|Length:
|00:14:49
|Location:
|OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing News Update for June 9, 2020 - 102 IW Change of Command, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT