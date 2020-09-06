Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    102nd Intelligence Wing News Update for June 9, 2020 - 102 IW Change of Command

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    There was a formal change of command ceremony of the 102nd Intelligence Wing here on Monday, June 8. Col. Sean D. Riley became the commander of the 102nd Intelligence Wing, succeeding Col. David V. McNulty, who has served as commander since Nov. 2019.

