    COVID-19 Response PSA

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2020

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Michael Bowman 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Public Service Announcement (PSA) from 17th Training Wing commander, Col. Andres Nazario. He discusses how the base is responding and adapting to COVID-19.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 13:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63754
    Filename: 2006/DOD_107848883.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 Response PSA, by A1C Michael Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    COVID-19

