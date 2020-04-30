COVID-19 Response PSA

Public Service Announcement (PSA) from 17th Training Wing commander, Col. Andres Nazario. He discusses how the base is responding and adapting to COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2020 13:49
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63754
|Filename:
|2006/DOD_107848883.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
